Marvel Studios latest film, Thunderbolts* is currently tracking to have one of the worst opening weekends for a Marvel Cinematic Universe ever.

Box office analyst Shawn Robbins predicts the film will gross $81.3 million in its opening weekend. That’s actually up from his long-range pinpoint prediction at the end of March where he said it would gross $76 million.

While Robbins projects the film’s gross will be $81.3 million, other projections indicate it will be less than $76 million. Rebecca Rubin at Variety shared that the film will only gross $70 to $75 million domestically. She noted it is expected to do between $160 million and $175 million globally.

Pamela McClintock at The Hollywood Reporter projected the film will only gross between $70 and $73 million. She did concur it will do between $160 million and $175 million globally.

Over at Deadline, Anthony D’Alessandro and Nancy Taraglione project the film will do $70 to $75 million and will have an international haul between $90 and $100 million for a global haul around $175 million.

If the film hits the high end of $81.3 million, it would make it the eighth worst performing MCU film on opening weekend without even factoring in inflation. It would only beat Black Widow, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, Thor, Captain America: The First Avenger, Ant-Man, The Incredible Hulk, and The Marvels.

If you factor in inflation, the film is expected to have the third worst opening weekend in MCU history only besting Ant-Man and The Marvels.

Furthermore, the film’s pre-sales are on pace with Eternals, which had just over $12 million in sales. It went on to only gross $71.2 million in its opening weekend in 2021.

Given these projections for the film’s opening weekend it is unlikely to be a profitable movie. The Hollywood Reporter notes the film’s budget is $180 million, which means the film needs to make at least $540 million to break even.

The most recent Marvel Studios film, Captain America: Brave New World, which released earlier this year only grossed a total of $414.8 million and it had an opening weekend of $88.8 million.

What do you make of these opening weekend projections for Thunderbolts*?

