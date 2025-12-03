Actress Tig Notaro, who played Peter in Snyder’s Army of the Dead film on Netflix, claims she’s developing a “hot lesbian action” film with Snyder.

During an appearance on the On With Kara Swisher podcast, Notaro claimed that reaction to her character in Army of the Dead inspired her to pitch the film to Snyder. From there She explained that she pitched Snyder on a Zoom call, “What if we just went for it and everyone’s a hot lesbian?”

As for Snyder’s response she said, “He was like, ‘Oh my God, yes, let’s make that movie.’”

“And so who knows? It’s a Hollywood project. We’re in the process of putting the script together,” Notaro continued. “Picture this poster: We have the name of the film, and then it says ‘Hot Lesbian Action.’ That’s how I sold him on the Zoom.”

She then elaborated, “As of now, the the movie is called ‘Deviants,’ and takes place back in some old-timey days, like some closeted deviants.”

Snyder is no stranger to pushing disordered LGBTQ+ ideology. Back in 2024, he claimed he was discussing doing a 300 TV series that would feature sodomy. He said during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, “Now, in retrospect—and we’ve been talking about doing a [300] series where I really want to, like, introduce those concepts a lot more because I just feel like it’s important. If we go forward and do more in the 300 universe, I would want to bring that [homoerotic] part in, which I think people—I think it just shakes it up. Like, ‘what?’ Right when you thought you knew like how to feel [about the series], I’m going to make you feel another way.”

He also said, “300 in some ways is like one of the gayest movies ever made. It is incredibly male centric, male obsessed. You really feel like very strong male energy from the movie.”

While promoting his Rebel Moon film, he described a so-called nonbinary character in the film as its heart. Snyder told Vanity Fair that the character named Milius brings “heart” to the rebels, ““I think it’s heart. That really is their specialty. In a lot of ways, they have the purest motivation to fight.”

He added, “Everyone else is battling some past demon, whereas Milius feels, ‘My world was destroyed, and it was very similar to this world. I didn’t get a chance to defend it, so I choose this one to defend.’”

This movie should not be made or greenlit given the intent is clearly to subvert the norms of morality. Pope Paul VI explained in Inter Mirifica , “The same public authority, which legitimately concerns itself with the health of the citizenry, is obliged, through the promulgation and careful enforcement of laws, to exercise a fitting and careful watch lest grave damage befall public morals and the welfare of society through the base use of these media. Such vigilance in no wise restricts the freedom of individuals or groups, especially where there is a lack of adequate precaution on the part of those who are professionally engaged in using these media.”

