Tim Allen recently shared some details about Disney and Pixar’s upcoming Toy Story 5 and described it as a reboot that is “all about Jessie.”

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel, Allen said, “They reboot everything. It’s all about Jessie, which is really cool. She’s in trouble and she needs help and we’re all over [the place]. So she has to gather everybody.”

From there he described a scene that features around 100 Buzz Lightyears, “The funniest thing to me is that there’s a plane crash like Hank’s movie … with a 100 Buzz dolls land. And they’re all lost. And they’re the B story that’s hysterical. They’re trying to find their way back. And there’s a hundred of them.”

Allen then shared he ad libbed some dialogue for the characters, “I hope they have it in there. I ad libbed. There’s two in the back that are going, ‘Why is he giving all the orders?’ ‘Cause there’s a hundred of them. ‘We go this way. Space Ranger’s right.’ And there’s one at the front-.

A report from Variety back in June noted that Pixar Chief Creative Officer Pete Doctor described the film as “Toys meet tech” at France’s Annecy Animation Festival.

Additionally, it revealed the film would follow 8-year-old Bonnie playing with a new toy tablet and the other toys will have to adapt and deal with it.

The film is expected to release on June 19, 2026.

