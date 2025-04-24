Tim Allen, who will reprise his role as Buzz Lightyear in the upcoming Toy Story 5 film, shared an update on the film and that “it’s a lot about Jessie.”

Speaking with WIVB 4, Allen was asked if he could share any information about the film. He responded, “I can tell you that it’s a lot about Jessie. Tom [Hanks] and I do —Woody and I — do realign and there’s an unbelievable opening scene with Buzz Lightyears.”

“I can give you that, but I can’t give you much more,” he finished.

READ: Entertainment Weekly Describes Sexual Assault In 'Andor' As A Star Wars Milestone, Actress Says Its Important To Star Wars

At the end of 2024, Allen revealed to Collider he had just finished his first five-hour session as Buzz Lightyear and had high praise for the film’s script while also claiming the film is not a money grab by Disney.

He said, “It’s a very, very clever story. Do you wanna do five of these? I don’t really believe it’s about the money. I’m sure they want it to be a success, but that’s not why they did it.”

“Had they not come up with a brilliant script, they wouldn’t have done it and they wouldn’t have called me and Tom [Hanks],” he continued. “It’s really clever. It was really a struggle to get, and then maybe two hours in, I was doing Buzz. I’m so blessed to be Buzz Lightyear, to be honest. It’s gonna be fun. I think we’re a year out.”

“I’ve gotten up to the third act, “Allen shared. “We’ll do the third act. And then, we’ll go back and clean it. And then, I’ll do it about five more times. It’s a really good story, guys. It’s really good."

READ: Netflix Gets Demolished For Modern Audiencing Its Live-Action Adaptation Of 'Kakegurui'

The film’s official synopsis reveals the Buzz and the gang will be competing with technology. It reads, “The toys are back in Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5, and this time around it’s Toy meets Tech. Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang’s jobs get exponentially harder when they go head to head with this all-new threat to playtime.”

The film is directed by Andrew Stanton and co-directed by McKenna Harris. It is produced by Jessica Choi. It is expected to arrive in theaters on June 19, 2026.

What do you make of Allen’s comments regarding Toy Story 5?

NEXT: Steven Ellison AKA Flying Lotus Reveals Marvel's 'Blade' Movie Unlikely To Happen