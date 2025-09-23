The Tiny Saints company has launched a crowdfund campaign to create an animated show titled The Tiny Saints Show.

If you are unfamiliar with the Tiny Saints company, it makes various charms, board books, lanyards, and Rosaries. Its charms of St. Michael the Archangel, Mary, Blessed Mother, Saint Joseph, and Saint Francis of Assisi are their top sellers.

The company announced it is expanding from selling these products into making a full-fledged animated show and shared how they released some shorts to gauge interest.

As for why they want to make the show, on the show’s crowdfund page, the company explained that “while our keychains and products are perfectly pocket-sized there’s something of the personality and relevance of the saint that remains elusive. Which is why we’re incredibly excited to announce The Tiny Saints Show, where we’ll have the opportunity to show these holy men and women like you’ve never seen them before.”

Additionally, the company shared that the team behind the show includes the company’s Creative Director Ben West, who previously was the Art and Animation Director at Akimbo Studio, former Warner Bros. executive and Tiny Saints CEO Matt Meeks, and animation studio Coronation Media, who worked with Father Mike Schmitz and Ascension Press for their The Bible in 10 Minutes video.

The campaign has a goal of $175,000, which will be for the pilot episode and “accounts for the funds required to run a campaign, creative development for the broader series, and production costs.”

Additionally, they share that each additional episode will only cost $115,000 given the creative development costs are frontloaded.

There are various options each with their own perks in order to help fund the show. Some of them include an exclusive St. Carlo Acutis keychain, a Blessed Mother Rosary, a Saint Bracelet with a 5-pack of Saintlets, a St. Pier Giorgio Frassati mini statue, as well as producer credits.

The campaign has currently raised just shy of $8,000 of its $175,000 goal.

