Tabletop Games
The Cult Of The New: How Gamers Are Being Manipulated Into Buying Mediocre Products At Premium Prices
The "cult of the new" has become one of the most destructive forces in gaming culture, driving consumers to constantly chase the latest releases while perfectly good – often superior – games gather dust on their shelves. This title for the phenomenon, popularized several years ago by board game reviewer Tom Vasel of The Dice Tower, has now infected every corner of the gaming world, from tabletop to video games, and it's costing players both financially and experientially.
Tabletop Games
Zweihander RPG Mocks Pope Francis' Death
Zweihander RPG, which was created by Daniel Fox and Tanner Yea and crowdfunded on Kickstarter to the tune of $61,743 back in 2017, mocked the death of Pope Francis on the day it was announced he had passed away.