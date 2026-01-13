Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
StorytellingRon's avatar
StorytellingRon
1h

This isn't the only choice. There's a Church choice. Make a bad ass post apoc game or mod where you play as CHRISTIANS. Explicitly. Not allegorical or through being nice. Explicit. Evangelism, converting, planting churches.

Fallout is in a Post America, there are ruined churches and lots of comics to find.... but NO BIBLES??? Weird.

CHANGE THAT. Put OUR CHRIST front and center in these games! Create mods and servers where Christians are bandying about converting locals, fighting baddies and building church based communities. You know... like how the West and all those whiteys were a land of Churches once! Where we got magna cartas and constitutions and colonizing missionaries that spread across the globe with the greatest civilizational concepts! Stopping paganism, brutality, mass slavery, human and baby sacrifices.... ONCE... but it appears... not anymore.

Make Christian mods of evangelism and church building.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture