Toho shared a new title reveal and short teaser trailer for its sequel to Godzilla Minus One titled Godzilla Minus Zero.

The trailer affirmed that Godzilla Minus One director Takashi Yamazaki returns and he’s also writing and working on the VFX.

No other details about the film’s plot were revealed.

The film was announced back in November 2024 by Toho. Yamazaki previously indicated that the film would likely feature another monster aside from Godzilla. He told Japanese website Hjweb, “If I were to direct the next movie, I would like to do a sequel to this one, but since there have been two standalone Godzilla movies in a row, I think the next movie will probably have to include an enemy monster.”

As for what that monster might be he provided more color during a New York Comic-Con panel appearance. He was asked, “If you can remake or see any previous Godzilla movie be remade, which would it be and why?”

Yamazaki replied, “Godzilla vs. Hedorah. I think that for its time, Hedorah was a very cutting-edge kaiju, and thinking about the type of visual expression we can do with technology and how far it’s come today – I’m imagining how it would move, and I think that would be a really cool remake.”

