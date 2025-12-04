The production company for the upcoming Tomb Raider series starring Sophie Turner and being made by Phoebe Waller-Bridge admits the goal of the series is to “reinvent the franchise on a massive scale.”

Story Kitchen shared a brief synopsis about the upcoming series to its website and it states, “Sophie Turner has been tapped to star as Lara Croft in this landmark partnership between Story Kitchen and Amazon MGM Studios. The deal will reinvent the franchise on a massive scale, interconnecting a new live-action television series and video games into a unified storytelling universe.”

The series was originally announced back in May 2024, with Amazon sharing in a press release, “Today, at its inaugural upfront presentation, Prime Video announced that it has ordered a Tomb Raider series with Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) set as writer and executive producer. The series is based on the iconic Tomb Raider video game franchise, which follows the adventures of world-famous archaeologist and adventurer Lara Croft.”

“The project comes as part of a deal between Crystal Dynamics and Amazon MGM Studios, originating through dj2’s first-look deal with the studio, to develop additional Tomb Raider stories into series and films,” the company added. “Tomb Raider will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.”

In September 2025, it was announced that Sophie Turner was cast to play Lara Croft and Chad Hodge would join Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Jonathan Van Tulleken as co-showrunner.

Earlier this month, Variety reported that Martin Bobb-Semple had been cast in the show as a series regular, but did not have any additional information about his character.

As far as trying to interconnect the video games with the television show that’s a rather large task and even Marvel Studios failed to interconnect its TV shows with its movies for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

That doesn’t even broach the idea that they are going to reinvent the franchise. It’s more than likely the show and video game series that is attached to it will be a massive commercial failure, and the creators will pocket the cash and go on to find another franchise to milk all the while pushing disordered ideologies such as feminism.

NEXT: Jeremy Renner Provides Update On ‘Hawkeye’ Season 2