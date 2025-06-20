Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
2h

I remember that garbage. I'm glad it's cancelled.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
StorytellingRon's avatar
StorytellingRon
3h

Queer and trans always seem to rise up after their failures, after they kickstart something lame that NO ONE plays.

Not to say my own Christian RPG deserves any accolades, but no way would we Christians get promoted or hired, over and over, it would seem. Something evil is amiss!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture