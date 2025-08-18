Political pundit Tomi Lahren got eviscerated as she defended the new gay male NFL cheerleaders.

A number of NFL teams including the Minnesota Vikings and the New England Patriots introduced new gay male cheerleaders that are not your typical male cheerleaders, but have clearly taken on the role of a female cheerleader.

Political pundit Tomi Lahren defended the new cheerleaders writing on X, “I’m sorry, but I don’t get the outrage over the male cheerleaders. Who cares? At least they’re not pretending to be girls. Male cheerleaders are not a new thing. Oh well. It’s not necessary for conservatives to be outraged over absolutely everything. It’s inconsequential.”

She was subsequently roasted for this defense. Actor Matthew Marsden wrote, “And this is why we are in the mess we are in right now.”

Nick Searcy wrote, “There have been male cheerleaders forever, but they don't dance like the females or take a spot from a female. And we aren't outraged. IT'S STUPID. we are pointing that out.”

Jeremy “The Quartering” Hambly responded, “It's not a "male cheerleader", those guys are men who toss the women up in the air. It's an effeminate, gay man pretending playing a caricature of a woman, taking a job from an actual woman so they can virtue signal. Everything about it is wrong.”

Others posted, “This is why we don't want you to vote” and “It’s not about men dancing. It’s about the deliberate attempt to erode long-standing norms. You know it, I know it, everyone knows it.”

Another wrote, “There is literally nothing about you that's conservative, or you'd see the issue immediately.”

“Not wanting gay stuff in everything is okay. You dont have to apologize to people who have said they are coming for our children,” posted another.

Lahren’s defense is not surprising. Philosopher Dr. Edward Feser predicted it back in January. He wrote on X, “The ‘LGB without the T’ shtick is going to become standard in the new ‘conservatism’ evolving before our eyes. It’s a delusion. The T is a consequence of the same premises that led to the LGB. They stand or fall together.”

He explained how they cannot be separated, “The movement for gay rights effectively severed a person’s self-identified sexual orientation from biology, and the identificationist is pointing out that if we are going to do that, then to be consistent we will have to sever one’s self-identified sex from biology. If appeals to biological function cut no ice in the one case, neither do they cut any ice in the other.”

