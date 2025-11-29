LEGO’s USS Enterprise NCC-1701-D sold out within hours of launch, proving Star Trek has massive demand in brick form. The 3,800+ piece behemoth crashed LEGO’s website as fans scrambled to secure their orders. If you didn’t order immediately, you missed the exclusive shuttlecraft that came with early purchases. LEGO has confirmed the shuttle won’t be reprinted, making it an instant collector’s item.

The Enterprise-D’s success opened the door for more Trek builds. LEGO would be foolish not to capitalize on this momentum. Here are the ten Star Trek sets we need next.

10. Danube-class Runabout

Not every Star Trek LEGO set needs to be a 3,000+ piece monster. The franchise needs affordable entry points, and a Danube-class runabout from Deep Space Nine is perfect. A 500-700 piece set capturing the compact utility vessel would appeal to casual fans and budget-conscious collectors. Include the cockpit, rear compartment, and landing gear. Minifigs: O’Brien, Bashir, and Dax. The runabout appears throughout DS9 and would give fans an affordable way to start their Star Trek LEGO collection without dropping $700 on the Enterprise-D.

9. The Enterprise Transporter Room

While the bridge would perhaps be the most iconic set, the transporter room is second and might make a good smaller set. Remember the Playmates action figure set that made the figures “disappear?” Lego could recreate something like that here.

8. Romulan Warbird

The D’deridex-class Warbird is massive, menacing, and visually distinctive with its double-hull design. A 3,000+ piece set capturing the ship’s imposing presence would be a centerpiece for any collection. The green hull and predatory aesthetic make it instantly recognizable. Include Romulan commander minifigs and detailed bridge/engineering sections. The Warbird is the Federation’s primary antagonist ship for much of TNG and DS9, giving it villain appeal that would drive sales.

7. Arena – Kirk vs. The Gorn

Not every set needs to be a starship. The Arena episode from The Original Series is one of Trek’s most iconic moments—Kirk fighting the Gorn captain on a desert planet while constructing a makeshift cannon. A 1,000-1,500 piece playset featuring the rocky terrain, the diamond deposits, bamboo-like plants, and the materials Kirk uses to build his weapon would be incredible. Include Kirk, Spock observing from orbit, and the Gorn captain. This would be a unique display piece that captures a specific memorable moment rather than just another ship.

6. USS Defiant NCC-74205

Deep Space Nine’s warship deserves the LEGO treatment. The Defiant is compact, angular, and purpose-built for combat—everything the Enterprise isn’t. A mid-sized set around 1,500-2,000 pieces could capture the ship’s aggressive design while including a detailed bridge and engineering section. Include minifigs of Sisko, Worf, Dax, O’Brien, and Odo. The Defiant is iconic enough to sell on its own and different enough from the Enterprise-D to justify the purchase.

5. USS Voyager NCC-74656

Voyager’s sleek Intrepid-class design would translate beautifully to LEGO. The ship is smaller than the Enterprise-D, making it perfect for a 2,500-3,000 piece set that’s impressive but not overwhelming. Include the bridge, astrometrics lab, and engineering. Minifigs: Janeway, Chakotay, Seven of Nine, The Doctor, Tuvok, and Tom Paris. Voyager has a dedicated fanbase that would buy this immediately.

4. Klingon Bird-of-Prey

The D12-class Bird-of-Prey is one of Star Trek’s most recognizable alien ships. Its distinctive wings, green hull, and aggressive design would make for a stunning display piece. A 1,500-2,000 piece set with opening wings, detailed bridge, and transporter room would work perfectly. Include Klingon warrior minifigs—Worf, Martok, and generic Klingon crew. The Bird-of-Prey appears across multiple series and films, giving it broad appeal.

3. Spacedock

The massive orbital facility from The Search for Spock and The Voyage Home is one of Star Trek’s most impressive structures. A modular Spacedock set with the central docking bay, observation decks, and docking arms would be ambitious—easily 4,000+ pieces. Include the ability to dock smaller ships like the Enterprise or Bird-of-Prey. Minifigs: Starfleet personnel, dock workers, and command staff. Spacedock is iconic, visually striking, and would be unlike any other Star Trek set. It’s the kind of ambitious build that would make headlines.

2. Borg Cube

The ultimate Star Trek villain needs the ultimate LEGO set. A modular Borg Cube could be built in sections that connect to form the complete structure, with detailed interior chambers showing assimilation alcoves, the Borg Queen’s chamber, and the central plexus. Make it 4,000+ pieces to match the Enterprise-D’s scale. Include Borg drone minifigs, Seven of Nine, and Locutus of Borg. The green and black color scheme would look stunning, and the geometric design is perfect for LEGO’s brick system. The Borg Cube is instantly recognizable and would sell based on villain appeal alone.

1. Deep Space Nine Station

This is the ultimate Star Trek LEGO set. DS9’s unique design—a Cardassian ore processing station repurposed by Starfleet—offers incredible building opportunities. A modular design with the central core, docking pylons, and promenade would be massive, easily 5,000+ pieces. Include Quark’s Bar, the Defiant docking port, Ops, and the temple. Minifigs: Sisko, Kira, Quark, Garak, Bashir, and Odo. This would be LEGO’s ultimate Star Trek statement piece—a build so ambitious it would dominate any collection. Deep Space Nine is the most complex and interesting location in Star Trek, and a LEGO version would be the crown jewel of the entire line.

What do you think? Which Star Trek set do you want LEGO to make next?

