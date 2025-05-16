Many are completely unaware of the actual history of the Crusades and of medieval Spain because of modern propaganda, and science fiction author Charles Stross has pushed this to the extreme in blog comments, calling Catholics “barbaric” and “horrible.”

The Myth of Muslim-led Al-Andalus being a paradise has been spread in academia over the last several decades as modern white culture has tried to romanticize any brown culture as somehow superior to the west. Despite Islam having its origins in utter violence, and the history of their building of an Islamic Caliphate through the middle ages being one of complete violence, many modern scholars have fallen for the diversity narrative to try to paint Islamic culture as good and peaceful.

These notions were absolutely destroyed in the book The Myth of the Andalusian Paradise: Muslims, Christians, and Jews under Islamic Rule in Medieval Spain, an excellent historical primer on what actually happened in Al-Andalus, where Christians were regularly persecuted and treated as second-class citizens. It was not some beautiful diverse land of coexistence, but tyrannical Muslim rule, which is why it was so easy for Spain to reassert itself once it organized and fought back against the invaders.

Science fiction writer Charles Stross has been a part of establishment culture for decades, originally getting his start in articles for White Darf, a Dungeons & Dragons magazine, and building into a space opera and hard sci-fi writer of some acclaim in the early 2000s, getting nominated for the Campbell award. He’s worked with Cory Doctorow, another elite in sci-fi publishing, with a humorous novel, and he likes to put nerd cultural references into his works.

In his blog, he interacts quite a bit with his comments section, and though the topic of his current one was mostly about his health issues and convention appearances, to which Fandom Pulse wishes him a well and speedy recovery from whatever ails him, in the comments it quickly descended into a commentary of “Islam’s Golden Age” perpetuating the anti-Christian myths of the era.