Andrew Stanton the director of the upcoming Toy 5 film from Pixar and Disney revealed that one of the film’s main themes will be about the idea that people don’t play with toys anymore.

In an interview with Empire, Stanton shared, “Honestly, it’s not even really about a battle so much as the realisation of an existential problem: that nobody’s really playing with toys anymore.”

“Technology has changed everybody’s lives, but we’re asking what that means for us — and to our kids. We can’t just get away with making tech the villain,” he elaborated.

Empire’s Ben Travis also revealed that the film’s main antagonist is a character named Lilypad, a frog-tablet and that there will be an army of Buzz Lightyears known as the Multi-Buzz that will wreak havoc when they come to realize that they are toys are not Space Rangers.

Tom Hanks previously indicated the film would be all about Jessie. He told WIVB 4, “ I can tell you that it’s a lot about Jessie. Tom [Hanks] and I do —Woody and I — do realign and there’s an unbelievable opening scene with Buzz Lightyears.”

“I can give you that, but I can’t give you much more,” he finished.

He shared more details at the end of October telling Jimmy Kimmel, “They reboot everything. It’s all about Jessie, which is really cool. She’s in trouble and she needs help and we’re all over [the place]. So she has to gather everybody.”

He also described a scene with the Multi-Buzz, “The funniest thing to me is that there’s a plane crash like Hank’s movie … with a 100 Buzz dolls land. And they’re all lost. And they’re the B story that’s hysterical. They’re trying to find their way back. And there’s a hundred of them.”

Allen then shared he ad libbed some dialogue for the characters, “I hope they have it in there. I ad libbed. There’s two in the back that are going, ‘Why is he giving all the orders?’ ‘Cause there’s a hundred of them. ‘We go this way. Space Ranger’s right.’ And there’s one at the front-.”

