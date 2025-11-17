Earlier in the year, Czech Games, publisher of Codenames, bent over after a cancel mob on BlueSky attacked the game for releasing a Harry Potter version, upsetting trans activists in board gaming. Now, they’re coming for Tom Vasel and The Dice Tower for platforming the game.

In leftist circles, there is one name you can’t mention—and no, it’s not Voldemort, though in some ways it is by proxy. That name is Harry Potter, as J.K. Rowling has taken a stand against men pretending to be women invading women’s spaces over the last several years, prompting outrage mobs to try to cancel her and her children’s work as much as possible.

The controversy came to a head with a video game called Hogwartz Legacy, where several streamers were bullied off the internet simply for playing the game. There is no peace when it comes to the transgender mob.

This year, another controversy arose with a board game called Codenames.