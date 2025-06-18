In Stellar Blade, the player is introduced to a familiar story of fall, exile, and restoration. Earth lies in ruin. An android heroine named Eve descends from the heavens to reclaim it. She has been made, not born. She is sent, not called. Her mission is given to her, not discerned. And yet, as the narrative unfolds, the game quietly subverts its own premise. The savior does not save the world in the way she was commanded. Instead, she discovers the need to save herself from the very authority that made her.