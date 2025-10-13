Seems like a crazy weekend with Tron completely bombing, Games Workshop going mask off for the agenda once more, and Star Trek reveals that make every fan cringe for Starfleet Academy. I came up with an idea on how to save Tron at least, though I doubt Disney would hire me. I made a video brainstorming it, tell me what you think:

We need your help to provide a real alternative in culture and stay sustainable full-time! Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you cultural news and commentary! It’s only $5 a month, about a Starbucks coffee.