Tron: Catalyst developer Bithell Games and CEO Mike Bithell announced that a majority of the company’s full-time staff have been laid off after the company failed to secure a new large-scale project.

In a post to BlueSky, Bithell stated, “Sad news today. Bithell Games, having been unable to secure a new larger scale project, is reducing in size. This means that eleven jobs are being made redundant. This constitutes the majority of our full-time staff.”

“It became clear leading up to the release of our most recent game that we were not immune to the challenges faced by many game development teams seeking funding partners in 2024 and 2025,” he explained. “We’ve fortunately been able to communicate these challenges ahead of time, and work with affected staff to ease departures as much as possible via severance packages.”

Bithell concluded the post noting, “This news will not impact the availability of our existing self published games and ongoing support for them.”

Bithell Games previously developed the aforementioned Tron: Catalyst as well as Tron: Identity. Other games it created include John Wick Hex, Thomas Was Alone, Arcsmith, The Solitaire Conspiracy, and The Banished Vault.

The company is currently in development on Amberspire in conjunction with Lunar Division. The game is described as a science fantasy dice city builder where players “construct buildings, manage resources, and build in harmony with an alien ecology.”

It’s unclear what the fate of Amberspire is. Bithell added in a follow-up post that his “primary job for the foreseeable is connecting people up, and the clamour to talk to these folks is palpable.”

