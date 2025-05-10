Trump Fires Obama-Era Librarian Of Congress Carla Hayden Citing DEI And "Inappropriate Books In Front Of Children"
President Donald Trump has taken action to reform another federal institution by removing Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden from her position in another blow to identity-politics based appointments that characterized the Obama administration. The abrupt dismissal, confirmed by a Library of Congress spokesperson on May 8th, is another example of how Trump is leading by removing sacred cows in cultural institutions to better our nation.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.