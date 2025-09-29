The left is flipping out about Trump tariffs on foreign film and EA going private with a Saudi investor. To me, these are good things and only going to make the culture better over time. What do you think?
Books
Sci-Fi Publishing Degeneracy Hits New Low With "Sex Worker" Anthology
Science fiction and fantasy have no shortage of degenerate anthologies pushing extreme fetishes. One only has to go to Kickstarter and into the publishing section to find those, but now a paid anthology has shown up asking for submissions “celebrating the imaginations of sex workers,” by Mia Walsh, an admitted prostitute herself who is now trying to push science fiction as a genre into celebrating her atrocious lifestyle.
Movies & TV
Doctor Who Legend Philip Hinchcliffe Reveals His Plan to Save the Series
With Doctor Who’s future uncertain and ratings at an all time low in the latest seasons, one of the show’s most revered producers has offered his prescription for fixing the Time Lord’s troubles. Philip Hinchcliffe, who oversaw some of the series’ most beloved episodes in the 1970s, believes the answer lies in returning to longer storytelling formats.