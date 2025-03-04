Left-wing political activist Hasan Piker saw his ban from Twitch only last a little over 24 hours after he said if Republicans cared about ending Medicaid or Medicare fraud they would killed Florida Senator Rick Scott.

The account Streamer bans noted that Piker was “unbanned after 1 day, 3 minutes and 12 seconds!”

Piker himself replied to the post with an image of Donald Trump holding up a USA Today paper with the headline “Acquitted” emblazoned on the front. He wrote, “i’m back.”

Piker was banned from Twitch on March 3rd after he reacted to House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson discussing his and Republicans plans to cut out fraud, waste, and abuse.

As shared to X by Brad Polumbo, Piker said, “That fraud is not coming from individuals, it’s coming from providers. They’re not tackling providers. They’re not actually going after their false billing. They are trying to cut recipients. It is not happening at the point of recipients.”

He then added, “if you cared about Medicare fraud or Medicaid fraud you would kill Rick Scott. You wouldn’t make Rick Scott, former governor of Florida Rick Scott, you wouldn’t make him the current-. … The reason why I’m saying is if you cared about Medicare or Medicaid fraud you would kill Rick Scott is because — and not make him a prominent part of the Republican party — is because to this day he is still also known as committing the largest Medicare fraud in U.S. history.”

Piker appeared to confirm that the reason he was banned from Twitch was due to his comments about Rick Scott. He posted on X, “im sorry! ill choose my words carefully next time & say “if mike johnson cares abt medicare fraud (since he wants to cut 800m from medicaid/medicare) he’d call for MAX PUNISHMENT for current fl gop senator/former gov rick scott- who has done the most medicare fraud in us history!”

In a subsequent post, he added, “big shout out to the right wing free speech lovers who took time out of their day screaming about dei & immigrants, to cry abt this!”

In a post to YouTube he continued his mockery of “free speech warriors” saying, “If you’re seeing this that means I’ve probably been banned. That’s right cancel culture has finally come from me. … It’s over. The free speech warriors where are you now? They’ve taken me out ladies and gentlemen. It’s over. I’m done.”

He went on to claim he was not calling for the assassination of Rick Scott, “I was not calling for the assassination of a U.S. Senator.”

However, he did admit his language was hyperbolic, “I shouldn’t have used hyperbolic language. And there’s definitely some ownership I should take. Some apologies there. I should not have said Mike Johnson should kill Rick Scott. I should have simply said Mike Johnson should punish Rick Scott perhaps with the, you know, maximum punishment whatever that would be for defrauding Medicare and Medicaid for over $1.7 billion.”

To be clear as Dr. Edward Feser explains, “The right to freedom of speech is, more precisely, the right to speak the truth and to uphold the good.”

He continues, “This clearly entails some limits on the right to free speech. There can be no right under natural law to speak lies or to promote evil, since that would be directly contrary to the end for which the right to free speech exists.”

Calling for an individual to be killed and to deny his right to life is not good and thus cannot be classified as freedom of speech.

Feser makes this clear when discussing the limits of free expression, “There can be no right to speak in a way that causes immediate, grave, and irreparable harm to an innocent person, such as by unjustly destroying the person’s reputation or threatening bodily harm or death.”

What do you make of Piker’s ban only lasting a little over 24 hours?

