A new analysis breaking down Ubisoft’s influencer marketing campaign claims that it paid Hasan Piker more than $76,000 to promote Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

At the end of March, Steamforge Co-founder Nick Lombardi shared an analysis using his company’s algorithm and data that points to Ubisoft paying Hasan Piker $76,510 to promote Assassin’s Creed Shadows on his Twitch channel.

Piker was the highest paid Twitch streamer where Ubisoft spent an estimated $1.1 million of a total influencer budget of around $2.1 million. Furthermore, Lombardi revealed that of the various platforms where Ubisoft spent money for influencer marketing, they spent the most per a thousand views on Twitch to the tune of an estimated $418.08.

While Ubisoft spent an estimated $76,510 on Piker, Lombardi believes that they likely spent more than that on him. He stated, “I'm not sure I understand the specific strategy Ubisoft went for when it comes to creator selection. On Twitch, they chose HasanAbi as their champion. I imagine he was actually far more expensive than the estimate above, as a creator his size gets to charge a premium.”

He added, “But more specifically, Hasan barely streams gaming content, and when he does it almost always sponsored. Hasan's Assassin's Creed stream came in at half the viewership his streams normally do, which indicates a lack of interest from his core audience.”

Looking at Twitch Tracker data, Piker has only streamed Assassin’s Creed Shadows for 4.5 hours and got a max viewership of 28,558 and an average viewership of 18,732. In comparison to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, he streamed that game 15.5 hours had average viewership of 20,609 and max viewers of 43,140.

Other top Twitch streamers were also well paid by Ubisoft including IlloJuan who was given an estimated $72,505, yourragegaming who pocketed $54,415, loltyler1 who received $37,847, and PaymoneyWubby who put away $34,878 from Ubisoft.

IlloJuan has streamed Assassin’s Creed Shadows just 6.9 hours. He had max viewership of 48,047 and average viewership of 38,914.

Yourragegaming streamed the game for just 2.6 hours. He obtained max viewers of 24,511 and average viewers of 20,563.

Loltyler1 only streamed the game for 2.2 hours. He hit max viewership of just 7,877 with average viewership of just 6,506.

Paymoneywubby similarly only streamed the game for 2.9 hours. He had max viewership of 10,016 and average viewership of 9,007.

What do you make of Ubisoft spending more than $75,000 on Hasan Piker to promote Assassin’s Creed Shadows? What do you make of them spending $2.1 million on influencer marketing?

