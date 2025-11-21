After delaying its Q2 report, Ubisoft released it earlier today and boasted that Assassin’s Creed Shadows and its entire Assassin’s Creed franchise overperformed.

In its report, CEO Yves Guillemot stated, “The Assassin’s Creed franchise exceeded our expectations, confirming its positive momentum and ability to engage players over time.”

This was reiterated in the report, which stated, “The Assassin’s Creed® franchise posted a strong performance in Q2, with both Assassin’s Creed® Shadows and the rest of the brand’s catalog overperforming. In the year to date, Assassin’s Creed has generated 211 million session days, ~35% higher than the last two years’ average.”

Speaking specifically to Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the report detailed, “Shadows benefitted from the launch of the New Game+ mode, which was widely anticipated by the community and introduced greater difficulty and new challenges for players. The Claws of Awaji expansion released on September 16 and contributed to re-engaging players. It was praised as a solid addition to the base game, offering new unique boss fights in a beautiful and dark atmosphere.”

The company expects the game to continue to reach more players with a Nintendo Switch 2 version releasing at the beginning of December, “ooking ahead, Assassin’s Creed Shadows will reach a broader audience with its launch on the Nintendo Switch 2 on December 2.”

Speaking to the franchise at-large, the report added, “Beyond Shadows, the rest of the Assassin’s Creed back-catalog also performed strongly, highlighting the strength of the franchise. Turning to the current quarter, on November 18 launched Valley of Memory, a free major update for Assassin’s Creed Mirage which brought new content and a fresh chapter in Basim’s story set in AlUla.”

“First feedback from the community is very positive, with player activity on Assassin’s Creed Mirage doubling following the launch of the update, enabling the game to reach the 10 million player mark,” the report concluded.

On the back of this success, Ubisoft shared that it exceeded net booking expectations for the quarter. The company hit €490.8 million after predicting it would do around €450 million. Additionally, the company’s Q2 net bookings were up 39% compared to the previous year.

NEXT: Nintendo of America Bans ‘The Great Rebellion: Edition 2084’ From Nintendo Store A Day Before It Was To Go On Sale