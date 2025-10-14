An Ubisoft insider revealed to Fandom Pulse that scrapped Assassin’s Creed game that would see a former slave fight the KKK would get “creative” with history.

Earlier this month it was rumored by Stephen Totilo at Gamefile that Ubisoft scrapped a planned Assassin’s Creed game set in the Reconstruction era of the United States.

Specifically Totilo shared that the game would feature a former slave as the main character who moved out west to start a new life. However, he is recruited by the Assassins and returns to the South to fight the Ku Klux Klan.

As Totilo tells it, Ubisoft employees were informed by management that the game would not move forward because of the online backlash to Assassin’s Creed Shadows and its fictionalization of Yasuke as a samurai, and an unstable political climate in the United States.

One employee told Totilo, “Too political in a country too unstable, to make it short.”