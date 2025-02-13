Ubisoft Reveals Net Bookings Declined Over 50% In Third Quarter Compared To Last Year
Ubisoft shared its third quarter results and revealed that its net bookings declined by over 50% compared to the same time period last year.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In its Third Quarter 2024-25 Sales document, Ubisoft shared that “net bookings st…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.