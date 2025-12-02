Hope you had a great Thanksgiving weekend. I managed to snag a LEGO Starship Enterprise, so you know how I’m going to be spending free time for the next couple of weeks.
Tabletop Games
GAMA Hires Diversity Consultant As Executive Director After Board Exodus And Controversy
The Game Manufacturers Association (GAMA) named Zaria Davis as its new executive director in November 2025, bringing in a leadership consultant and social worker with no apparent gaming industry experience to run the tabletop trade organization. The hire follows a tumultuous year that saw multiple board members resign, the departure of long-time executive director John Stacy, and internal controversies over the organization’s increasingly political direction.
Movies & TV
Gene Roddenberry’s Genesis II: The Post-Apocalyptic Pilot That Almost Made It
Gene Roddenberry developed Genesis II as a made-for-TV movie in 1973, hoping to launch a new science fiction series after Star Trek’s cancellation. The pilot follows Dylan Hunt, a NASA scientist from the 1970s who volunteers for a suspended animation experiment. An earthquake buries his capsule, and he wakes up in the 22nd century to find civilization d…
Culture
The Underdog Story As Programming
Recently, I was watching Cinderella Gray, a 2025 anime adaptation of the manga of the same name and part of the Umamusume franchise. It follows the story of Oguri Cap, a “horse girl” inspired by the legendary Japanese racehorse, and dramatizes her rise from rural obscurity to national racing fame in sports films. In contemporary storytelling, few device…