Assassin’s Creed Shadows Associate Game Director Simon Lemay-Comtois confirmed that the game will not receive a second DLC in the vein of its already released Claws of Awaji DLC.

Claws of Awaji had previously been described as the game’s first expansion when Ubisoft was originally offering to sell a season pass for the game. However, Ubisoft scrapped the season pass when it initially delayed the game from November 2024 to February 2025.

Lemay-Comtois was asked if a second DLC similar to the 10 hour Claws of Awaji was in the works in an interview with JorRaptor. He said, “We live in a murky world these days. So with the caveat that anything can happen in the future because as Mirage just proved and as the crossover stories from Odyssey to Valhalla also proved before it, things could come up in the future. But, as of now, at this moment, for year 2, there is no expansion on the size of Awaji that is planned currently.”

While he indicated a second DLC is not in the works, he did indicate that they will still be supporting the game and adding content to it, “So, we’re still working on content for post-launch and supporting it, but it’s not a full-on DLC the way a season pass would have had in the previous years.”

“And whether or not this the right way to go or a good learning, I think it’s more of an experience we’re trying with Shadows to keep things small and reactive and see how the community feels about it and reacts to it. And the learnings that come out of that will be applied to whatever other projects we do next, certainly,” he added.

As for what the content will look like for year two, he shared, “Any content that we want to do in year is probably going to be more sparse. So not a drip feed, but more chunkier updates that shake things up a little more.”

“I’m not announcing anything at this point, but the strategy for year one was to be quick and reactive so it means smaller drops often. For year two, okay, we got a handle of we don’t need to put fire out or anything. So, it’s more about what good chunky little piece of meat — sorry for any vegans out there — we can drop have people come back to it and enjoy it.”

He then reiterated, “So, not to the size of a DLC or an expansion, but something like yesterday’s update plus, something at minimum this size.”

The update he’s referring to was a crossover with Attack on Titan that provided players with an in-game quest, cosmetic items, and a new story mission set in the Crystal Cave.

