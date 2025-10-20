In case people thought that Marvel and DC Comics let up on their activism now that it’s not in the press that much, it seems that the companies are just as politically active as ever, with Deniz Camp, who writes for both companies including Ultimates and Absolute Martian Manhunter, had a rare mask-off moment where he admitted that the companies don’t rein him in on his woke writing at all.

A hallmark of modern comics is degeneracy and disordered lifestyles among those who call themselves comic book professionals. While once it would be a scandal for someone to be openly pushing drug use while writing children’s superheroes, now it’s cheered on within the industry.

Deniz Camp is a writer many fans already question the work of, with his Ultimates run being a non-subtle attack on white people, a strange move with what should be a prestige title within their line—as the original Ultimates by Mark Millar was so iconic that it clearly was inspiration for the Avengers movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Deniz Camp became semi-famous through his work at Image Comics with 20th Century Men, which is an anti-American screed against the USA’s foreign policy in the Middle East and other Muslim nations. In an interview about the book, he immediately turned to playing the victim for his diversity, “I was an immigrant kid growing up in a small town in Michigan, and something about superheroes -- their hidden strength, kindness, and goodness -- appealed to me. I was awkward and nerdy and couldn’t figure out how to connect.”

He is part Turkish, part Filipino, and looks passable as white, seeming to be a token diversity hire at Marvel to push their radical left agenda once again.

In The Ultimates, he’s done exactly that, turning the book into a far-left race-baiting screed that is a giant middle finger to white people and white culture. The book starts out with The Ultimates (Avengers) trying to assemble against all odds in this strange Maker timeline, and it seemed like there wouldn’t be too much of a problem with the book, but as usual, Marvel waits for a couple of issues to do the bait and switch instead of going full woke right away.

The Ultimates brought in America Chavez, one of the cringiest diversity replacement characters Marvel introduced a decade ago. The entire point of America Chavez is to exemplify diversity, and it’s done in this book with the ending. “A great injustice was done to you, but things will be better now,” Captain America tells America Chavez. “Can you remember your name?” She replies, “America.”

Then, in a search for The Hulk, the Ultimates go to a Polynesian village where America has been bombing the islands with gamma bombs for years in experiments. There, they find a full diversity crew led by a strong, female Hulk rather than the real character. Bruce Banner is painted as an evil white man who did the bombings and created them.

It gets more ridiculous as Camp shows a full slate of disabled Hulks, which the audience is supposed to clap for and root for as they shun their white oppressors.

One issue later, Deniz Camp announced the new Hawkeye is transgender, posting to X, “There have been a lot of questions about Charli’s gender, and I’m wary to talk about this stuff outside the book itself. It feels a bit like cheating. But I know it means a lot to people, so I wanted to make a comment.”

“So, yes, Charli’s pronouns are they/them,” concluded Camp. “I didn’t want to make a big deal of it, because it’s not in the book itself, and because I don’t think Charli would make a big deal out of it in that context. But we’ll make this explicit when it’s natural to the narrative,” he concluded.

In a screed talking about how the Ultimate Universe is coming to an end, and acting as if he’s disagreeing with the decision, he let slip a tweet in the thread that Marvel Comics and its editorial do not

Odd that they’re giong to end the line with Ultimate Spider-Man (not written by Camp) being Marvel’s most successful work in years. However it is interesting that he had this moment to go off and let people know he was allowed to write the books as woke as he wanted.

Perhaps it’s a tacit admission that the sales dropped off rather quickly because of his wokeness, and there are economic realities to the deal.

Camp admits he’s not a business person and doesn’t understand such talk:

It’s true that wokeness overcame The Ultimates, and it’s interesting that Marvel editorial leaves it completely unfettered nonetheless, even in 2025.

What do you think about Deniz Camp’s admission?

