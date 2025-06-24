Joshua Lisec, the co-author of Unhumans, blamed the rise of smut Romantasy on the increase of “increasingly feminized” Western men.

Lisec posted on X, “Women went from vampires to BDSM to supernatural bestiality because Western men are so increasingly feminized.”

“The wussier the man, the more primal womankind’s urges,” he continued. “This also explains why liberal women demand infinity military-age third-worlder illegal migrants.”

Lisec is far from the only one to criticize this popular trend and its readers. Pop Culture Crisis host Mary Morgan recently shared her thoughts claiming “it is a scourge to humanity and the women who are reading these so-called ‘romance’ novels are a stain on the population. Truly, they’re reading some of the most degenerate, disgusting things I’ve ever come across in my life.”

Later in the video she made it clear this genre is “not literature. It’s porn. It’s just written porn and it’s being sold in Barnes & Noble in its own section. And it’s gone fully mainstream. And women are expecting to not be shamed for this because we live in a sexually liberated society and they’re just living out their fantasies and you have no right to decry them for this.”

Ivy Lipton at Evie Magazine also declared, “This is sexual conditioning dressed up in pretty covers and marketed as empowerment. And it's wreaking havoc on women's brains and sex lives.”

She also noted, “Women's monster smut, on the other hand, is rooted deeply in domination, submission, breeding, and non-consensual violence. The protagonist isn’t desired; she's claimed, conquered, and subdued. It’s about powerlessness, humiliation, and erotic submission to monstrous beings.”

As for why women are reading stories about monsters dominating them, she posited, “Our culture teaches women to distrust masculinity, turning real male dominance into something to fear. But many women still crave surrender. So, they create a safe loophole: if the dominator is a monster, the risk is gone. There’s no real vulnerability with a Faerie king or demon lord because they aren't real. This fantasy becomes a ‘safe’ coping mechanism for women unwilling to trust real men. But here's the thing: it's not safe.”

While Lipton focuses on more acute reasons, Dr. Edward Feser, a Philosopher at Pasadena City College, would argue the rise of this trend is a result of democracy. In an article in The American Mind, Feser wrote, “By “democracy” what Plato has in mind is a libertarian and egalitarian society in which ‘every individual is free to do as he likes.’ Bourgeois restraints on appetite disappear, so that desires are checked only by competing desires rather than by reason, spirit, or even the oligarch’s middle-class stolidity. Democracy as Plato describes it is basically what American society has become in the twenty-first century—so much so that reading Plato on democracy makes one wonder whether he had access to a time machine.”

He added, “The end result is that ‘the minds of the citizens become so sensitive that the least vestige of restraint is resented as intolerable.’ In the end, ‘in their determination to have no master,’ the citizens of a democracy ‘disregard all laws, written or unwritten.’”

What do you make of Lisec’s analysis?

