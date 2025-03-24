Unhumans author Joshua Lisec recently explained why companies like The Walt Disney Company do not care if movies like its recently released Snow White lose millions of dollars at the box office.

The Snow White film performed terribly at the box office this weekend only bringing in $86.9 million globally.

Based on its opening weekend and estimates of the film’s production budget, analyst OMB Reviews believes the film will lose upwards of $250 million for The Walt Disney Company.

It’s just one of dozens of films over the last handful of years that Disney has suffered multimillion dollars from including movies like The Marvels, Wish, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Lightyear, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, The Little Mermaid, Haunted Mansion, and more.

Lisec recently appeared on Human Events Daily with Jack Posobiec where he was asked, “Why is that cultural Marxists seek to destroy, defile, and alter the fabric of these time-honored myths, and stories, and allegories throughout our history?”

He answered, “Subversion is necessary for any kind of communist project even cultural communism to be successful. … And so this is what we mean by subversion, you take a beautiful, wonderful story with great characters and an actual feminine female protagonist that is the Snow White character. And how it is supposed to go, she’s on a heroine’s journey ultimately becoming a wife and then with motherhood on the horizon as that is the woman’s heroine journey. The female hero’s journey equivalent is marriage and motherhood. You have to take that away and say, ‘No, it’s actually her being a bachelor or being bachelor-like. Her being sort of that girl-boss, Kamala Harris type.”

Lisec was then asked, “Why do cultural Marxists do this? And is the fact that they are losing so many millions of dollars at the box office really something that bothers them?”

He replied, “It is not something that bothers them, no. We hear on the right this expression, ‘Get Woke, Go Broke’ that’s not correct. That’s the point.”

“Conservatives and populists and others on the right who believe in profit motive and who have this model of reality that you just follow the money and you’ll find the facts that does not predict left wing behavior. The point of a film like Snow Woke is that it lose money. The point is investing in cultural degradation. That’s why film after film that subverts expectations and smashes the patriarchy and these other expressions that we hear, the point of them is to lose money. It is not to profit.”

“And as long as we think that, ‘Well, if they just keep losing money eventually they’re going to stop doing,’ no, that is the entire project. That is the point. That is the purpose. It is an investment in propaganda.”

Host Jack Posobiec then added, “The propaganda is the point. Even if you haven’t seen the film, you’ve been infected. You and I have been infected by the propaganda of this film because the marketing is everywhere. Disney spends hundreds of millions of dollars on the marketing. And what else is not happening at the same time? Well, what is not happening at the same time is your kids … are subjugated to the propaganda of Disney where they are not given the true stories.”

It is not just propaganda. Posobiec went on to explain they are motivated by various vices, “It’s resentment. It’s petty envy. It’s rage all the way down. Everything else is just window dressing. … It’s not about equity. It’s not about social justice. The left does not care when you point out the double standards. They don’t care when you point out their hypocrisy because the left doesn’t even believe in leftism. They only exist to destroy civilization. The destruction is the point.”

What do you make of Lisec and Posobiec’s explanation for why Disney and Hollywood do not care if their films are losing millions of dollars?

