Universal Studios, DreamWorks, And Hollywood Sycophants Get Roasted For Race Swap Of Astrid In 'How To Train Your Dragon'
Universal Studios, DreamWorks, and numerous Hollywood sycophants and shill accounts got roasted following a first look of Nico Parker’s race-swapped Astrid in the live-action adaptation of How To Train Your Dragon.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Univers…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.