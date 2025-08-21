Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NIGELTEAPOT's avatar
NIGELTEAPOT
1h

she?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
15m

I am pleased the "no one is above the law" crowd who feels they are themselves above the law are experiencing the FAFO of MAGA.

Sometimes I find much comforting entertainment listening to these sanitorium-dodgers make hysterical Tik-Tok videos showing us their tonsils and tears.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture