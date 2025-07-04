These last few months, I’ve been working on a new science fiction property called Valiant Frontiers, about a starship, the E.A.S. Valiant, which will be out exploring strange, new… well, you know the line.

What I’ve found is that science fiction is increasingly less about exploration and more about navel-gazing identity politics. It’s past time for a change and my goal with Valiant Frontiers is to bring back the sense of wonder again.

I’ll be launching a crowdfund at the end of the month as we produce really awesome limited hardcover editions of the trilogy, which I’m beyond excited to bring to you. For now, watch the trailer for the first book, The Soul Catcher, here:

