Ever since the reveal of the female Silver Surfer, fans of the Fantastic Four movie have been concerned that this would be yet another M-She-U installment with feminism at its forefront. Now, Vanessa Kirby, who plays The Invisible Woman (Sue Storm) confirms that this is her movie and that it’s about “feminine energy.”

Fantastic Four is looking like it’s about to have an embattled opening weekend. With Mr. Fantastic actor Pedro Pascal constantly signaling divisive politics and accusations of feminism infiltrating yet another high-profile MCU project, it looks like this is a movie fans of Marvel Comics won’t love.

It started when Marvel announced that the casting of the Silver Surfer would be going to a woman and that the character would be replaced with the Shalla Bal variant from their What If? Comics. Changing a major character like the Silver Surfer is quite the red flag, but it got worse from there.

Grant Curtis, one of the producers on the upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps affirmed that Sue Storm is the leader of the Fantastic Four in the film. He stated to Collider, “If you do go back through the comics, you realize that Sue Storm is arguably the leader of the Fantastic Four, because without Sue Storm, everything falls apart.”

Additionally, it was implied that Sue is the main protagonist of the film. Collider’s Emma Kiely wrote, “While not naming the past films directly, Curtis does recognize the need for better characterization for women in these films.” She then quoted Curtis who stated, “We had the desire to date aesthetically, but in terms of character and treatment, who should be front and center, it's like, hey, let's tell the best story possible.”

As the movie is about to have its general release, it seems like the media is going fully mask off on this being Sue Storm and the Fantastic Four rather than having Reed Richards lead the family as he’s traditionally done in the comics. Even the comic book has rebooted to change this dynamic for the family to match with the film.

IGN gave an interview to Vanessa Kirby which they posted as a YouTube short. They confirmed that this is Sue’s movie and Kirby went mask-off about how it’s going to be a feminist scenario.

The interviewer said, "Vanessa, this feels like Sue's movie, almost like there are so many moments where she is the one saving the day, and it is just this balance of her rage and empathy, and I'm just curious how you approached that."

Vanessa Kirby replied in a ramble about feminism, "It's being emotional you saying that, cuz it's just lovely for a woman to say that. It felt intrinsically in the comics like amazingly powerful about this mother being at the center of this family and the fact that this story was always about a baby fundamentally a baby on the way for all of them for the uncles for this family who lived together who are dependent on each other who decided to coexist in a world in which they were you know forever changed in the shooting of the movie as the only woman in the group I never felt like any different.

She continued, “I felt so supported and loved by these guys. It was incredibly healing for me as a woman and an actor, and even for Sue, really, that this team was built around protecting this baby. Even the birth, you have these, her brothers, and her husband like by her side, and there was something so beautiful about that. So that's just really moving to me because that's, you know, the heart of it is about sort of like new birth coming through, and that's a very feminine energy, but they couldn't she couldn't do it without the guys.”

Calling the movie a “very feminine energy” seems to confirm fans’ worst fears on the topic, and doesn’t bode well for the film.

What do you think about Vanessa Kirby saying Fantastic Four has “very feminine energy?” Leave a comment and let us know.

