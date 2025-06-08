Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Minakata Hizuru's avatar
Minakata Hizuru
1h

Disgusting anti-White racism and hatred.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
StorytellingRon's avatar
StorytellingRon
1h

Wait... is Phil Vischer involved? He's the leftwing nuttjob I avoid.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture