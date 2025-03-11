Dustin Nguyen has done some of the best art work in comics, with many covers featuring Batman, and he’s calling out Marvel saying he will never work there because of their mistreatment of artists.

Marvel Comics has come under scrutiny in recent days with Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld first calling out the company over their treatment of comic creators via their movie studios. Liefeld has also been very vocal on the comic book end, how terrible the company has treated him over the years.

Many creators remain silent on the ugly business practices in the comic industry because between Marvel and DC Comics, there are very few places to work that get pay and recognition, and with a small market, one can easily get blacklisted if a creator doesn’t have a big enough name like Liefeld to get past it.

Dustin Nguyen spoke out today on Instagram, posting, “also everyone Im NOT working with at @marvel can **** themselves. I’ve asked nicely for the past 5 years on behalf of every artist. Stop f***ing creators over, you’re not getting another cover from me until then. Drown me, I’m ok with your minimum wage bulls****.”

He also posted a much lengthier message on this:

ok.

getting hits earlier than expected from this one, and I'm kinda glad because I got words.

but really if this bothers you I'm sorry, @marvel has been undercutting creators from the start, unless you're getting 6-7k a cover- then godbless. I hope you're getting a piece of the MCU and after sales.

between them and @dcofficial , they are the ONLY one that DOESN'T pay a royalty for overseas sales- THINK- AMERICA is the originator of Superhero comics( Japan has manga which we love, Europe, has that cool ass shit we love but can't describe) and wtf? they're not paying creators a piece? COME ON. FUCK this FUCKING SHIT. also, merch? lunch boxes and tees- good luck.

I got a buncha dms from

people telling me I gotta be careful, " don't cross Marvel, they're a major player, the only two in the mainstream".

omg fuck them.

man, like I give a FLYING FUCK. FUCK @marvel comics, fuck anyone that I'm NOT in directly working with.( I LOVE my marvel editiors because they get you your BOOKS OUT TO YOU ON TIME )the direct staff has no control, they don't juggle the stupid fucking numbers.

I'm gonna break it into simple ass fucking terms-

you're an artist. you draw shit. you wanna get paid for shit. now. in the future. FOREVER .

you draw NOW AND IN THE FUTURE. IN COUNTRIES EVERYWHERE INCLUDING THE ONE YOU DON'T LIVE IN.

fuck this current Marvel contract. I'm too small in the tier and can't negotiate a better one for you. those in control, those whose work pull, please work for the rest of us.

DC isn't far from them because after all, they are a conglomerate of things- owned by WB doesnt help your argument. BUT when I ask for things, DC works with me.

I've asked Marvel for like.. I SWEAR, $75 PAGE RAISE in the past 15 years( the minimum wage in CA is doing better than them, probably in a decade, even that asshole Trump will do better than Marvel given a month) , I don't even need that shitty chump change, but I want to see how cheap they are. all this equalling maybe a royalty that's the, " please sir, can I maybe have .15 cents after you've made your thousands", in things.

no response. so what am I treading carefully for again? I seriously forget.

This is a sentiment that seems to resonate across the comic industry as pros are getting more frustrated with the state of the comic industry circling the drain, with less opportunities, less fans, and total incompetency up the chain that’s leading to distributor bankruptcies and more.

Rob Liefeld chimed in on the post saying, “So… things are going well at Marvel.”

With more creators starting to call out Marvel and DC Comics, it’s easy to speculate that the comic industry might be in serious trouble because it’s not worth it for careers to remain silent anymore.

What do you think of veteran artist Dustin Nguyen calling out Marvel Comics? Leave a comment and let us know.

