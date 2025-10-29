Video Game Influencers Duel, Doctor Who Special, Witcher Season 4 News - Fandom Pulse Daily Briefing
Last night I stayed up way too late watching the World Series game 3. I was excited that they were running out of pitchers and I was hoping position players would come in for some whackiness, but it never happened. It just ended really, really late and I’m exhausted. Back to baseball tonight! Enjoy the news.
We need your help to provide a real alternati…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.