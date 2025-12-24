Vince Gilligan’s PLUR1BUS exemplifies all of the excesses of modern streaming TV, especially with outlets like AppleTV+ that throw giant budgets at concepts that don’t warrant one season of episodes, let alone an entire continuing series. After the season finale, it’s very clear that the writers didn’t have much of a plan other than to spend as much of Apple’s money as possible.

With the woke red flags aside, PLUR1BUS seemed like a decent sci-fi concept from the start: an alien invasion through a virus they sent that corrupts humanity and turns them into this communist hivemind. One individual is resistant to the strain and has to fight for humanity to regain its soul.