Vince Gilligan’s PLUR1BUS has gotten to a point where it’s being hailed as one of AppleTV’s most successful dramas in its creepy sci-fi presentation of a world that gets infected with a virus and becomes a hive mind, leaving only a handful of people out. But the creators may have inadvertently put in an anti-communist message into their show that is hard to deny, as we’ve gotten four episodes into it.

AppleTV+ launched the new Vince Gilligan (X-Files, Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) show under a shroud of mystery. While it was in production, it was only referred to as “Wycaro 33,9” and early trailers kept the audience in the dark as to what the show would be.

The high concept is aliens sent a virus to Earth that infected everyone and turned everyone into a perfectly aligned hive mind—except twelve people in the world were not affected by it and remain apart. Instead of the hive mind hunting them down, they try to do everything they can to make those people happy in a very creepy, over-the-top way.