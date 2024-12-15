Voice Actor For 'Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet' EXPOSED As Another LGBT Activist
Tati Gabrielle, The Voice Actor For The Upcoming Game From Sony And Naughty Dog, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, Believes People Should Embrace Transexuals And Wants "Authentic Representation!"
With The Game Awards concluding last week, many gamers were left scratching their heads at the seemingly tone-deaf state of AAA gaming. 2024 was already an apocalyptic year for several studios, with titles such as Concord, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Life is Strange: Double Exposure, Unknown 9: Awakening, and Skull and Bones having disastrou…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.