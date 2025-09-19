VOID Interactive, the developer of Ready or Not, announced it fired its community manager after he claimed “nothing of value was lost” in regards to the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

In a post to X, VOID Interactive announced, “To Our Ready or Not Community, We are aware of comments made by our community manager about a recent tragic event. These statements do not reflect our values or represent our company.”

“We have ended our relationship with this individual and reminded our team of the responsibility we all share when communicating on public platforms. Our focus remains on fostering a respectful and professional community around Ready or Not.”

The community manager in question used the handle Kaminsky in Discord and based on an image circulating social media commented on Kirk’s assassination writing, “funny you mention that because me and my roomate are literally just talking about him getting shot. All I have to say is: Nothing of value was lost.”

