sleepdeprived_bear
32m

I wish Julian LeFay got more accolades and the same level of status as John Carmack, Tim Sweeney, John Romero, etc. while he was alive.

Todd Howard acknowledged that without LeFay there would not be an Elder Scrolls and a corollary to that an entire genre of gaming. It is amusing to think that a Voxday and Julian LeFay collaboration/project might have saved Sega's console division or at least put the company in a better situation. I never had a Dreamcast, but I heard the console was underrated.

