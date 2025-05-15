After having a cancel campaign waged against her by Redditors with ties to a radical leftist Vice journalist, Kirsche has racked up a massive win by getting Vice to remove the articles allegedly libeling her.

Earlier this week, VTuber Kirsche was dropped by In-Game Studios, who sponsored her for their game Crime Boss: Rockay City, after a harassment campaign led by Redditors sent concern trolls to the company to try to tell them not to associate with her because of alleged “racism.”