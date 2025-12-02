In addition to our stories today, some parents are boycotting Wicked… For Good over an implied sex scene in the PG movie. I covered it over on YouTube:
We need your help to provide a real alternative in culture and stay sustainable full-time! Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you cultural news and commentary! It’s only $5.99 a month, about a Starbucks coffee.
Movies & TV
Decompressed Storytelling Is Killing Modern Science Fiction
Modern television and comics have a pacing problem, and it’s getting worse. Stories that would have been told in a single episode of The X-Files or a 22-page comic book issue now stretch across entire seasons or six-issue arcs. The result is bloated narratives with sagging middles, unsatisfying conclusions, and audiences who’ve lost patience with the co…
Culture
Why Wikipedia's New Anti-White Racism Page Signals A Crack In Political Control
Wikipedia did something unusual recently. A page appeared on anti-white racism and, against expectations, it has not been deleted. For an institution that has long policed the boundaries of acceptable discourse, this small act of categorization is significant. Categories are never neutral. To define is to establish what counts as real and legitimate.