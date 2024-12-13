'War Of The Rohirrim' Producer Philippa Boyens Attempts To Defend Destroying Tolkien's Lore: "We Can't Ruin" Tolkien's Books
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim producer Philippa Boyens attempted to defend her desecration of Tolkien’s lore in the film by claiming she and the people who worked on the film “can’t ruin” Tolkien’s books.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.