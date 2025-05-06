Military science fiction author Nick Cole has been the constant target of Amazon's “mistakes” in removing his pre-orders from their store, even though the books have been a massive success. As a Christian, conservative creator, it’s pretty clear what’s been done by the company. Now, WarGate Books has fought back by making their latest iteration exclusive to their own website, and the results are staggering.

Nick Cole first came to many’s attention because of his Soda Pop Soldier series. He revealed that the publishing industry tried to censor his work containing an anti-abortion message, at which point he refused to change his artistic expression and left the publisher.

As his career continued, he became a mega-bestselling author with his Galaxy’s Edge series with Jason Anspach showing he didn’t need the help of publishers to find and connect with a reader base.