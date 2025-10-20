Games Workshop once again changed the lore of Warhammer 40,000. This time, they removed the word “men” from a famous quote from the God Emperor of Mankind, clearly in an attempt to pave the way forward for female space marines.

Warhammer 40,000 came to national attention in April 2024 when Games Workshop introduced female Adeptus Custodes to the property in the most recent Codex: Adeptus Custodes with an excerpt stating, ““Custodian Calladayce Taorvalia Kesh stood upon the bridge of a Cobra-class destroyer. Named Vigilant Flame, the warship belonged to the mighty Battlefleet Solar. She lingered in the shadows at the back of the bridge, positioned at a spot where she could observe the actions of every crew member be they in the instrumentation pits, at the armament shrines or — in the case of Shipmaster Lethwyck — stood ramrod straight before his command throne.”