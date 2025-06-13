Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 announced that the game has been played by over 7 million players.

On the official Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 account it was revealed that over 7 million players have played the game. A post stated, “7 million Space Marines fighting to defend the Imperium. You make the Emperor incredibly proud. Courage and honor, Brothers and Sisters.”

READ: Nintendo Reports Switch 2 Is Fastest Selling Hardware Ever For Nintendo, Reveals Huge Sales Number

This new announcement is an increase of 2 million players from when the game’s developer, Saber Interactive, and its publisher, Focus Entertainment, revealed at the end of December that the game had hit 5 million players.

The company shared, “In the span of 3 months, Space Marine 2 reached the remarkable milestone of 5 million players, to our great delight. We want to sincerely thank all 5 million of you for this.”

Additionally, Games Workshop revealed in its 2024-25 Half Year Report that it had earned income of of £26.1 million from licensing revenue with “the increase being mainly from Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.” That’s about $31.9 million.

It also revealed that “Licensing revenue from royalty income increased in the period by £18.0 million to £30.1 million. That’s about $36.8 million. Furthermore, the company revealed that 98% of all its total licensing revenue came from PC and console games while the other 2% was split between mobile and other.

READ: Splitgate 2 CEO Apologizes For Wearing "Make FPS Great Again" Hat

Additionally, Saber Interactive Chief Creative Tim Willits already shared that the company was discussing plans for a new story DLC as well as a potential sequel. He told IGN, “Our game director Dmitry Grigorenko, he has proposed some story ideas that could either be DLC or a sequel. We’re literally just catching our breath. This is two weeks out. We just need to get the dust to settle. But I can confidently say that we will not disappoint our Warhammer fans in the future.”

“It’s too big of a success! I know that’s an obvious thing to say, but hopefully we’ll be working on Space Marine content for a long time,” he added.

Speaking specifically to a sequel, Willits shared, “We just have to figure it out. I would love to do it, yes. Yes, yes, yes! There’s so many different factions… there are other chapters, too, that are interesting…”

In March, Focus Entertainment officially announced that Space Marine 3 was in development. Deputy CEO John Bert stated, “Developed in close collaboration with Games Workshop, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 will take the genre to new heights by introducing large-scale battles that are even more spectacular.”

Saber Interactive CEO Matthew Karch added, “We are now starting to develop Space Marine 3, a game that carries with it tremendous expectations from our rapidly expanding fanbase. While we will continue to support and grow the Space Marine 2 universe over the coming years, we will take all our learnings and apply them to an even bigger and more spectacular game for the third installment. We view this as an opportunity to create a true love letter to the Warhammer 40,000 universe.”

What do you make of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 hitting 7 million players?

NEXT: Konami Announces Bloober Team Is Working On 'Silent Hill Remake'