Relic Entertainment announced that Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War – Definitive Edition will launch August 14th, and they're doing something rare in gaming: rewarding loyal customers. Fans who own the previous anniversary edition will receive a 30% discount, bringing the $30 price down to $21 "for the foreseeable future."

This approach stands in stark contrast to the typical remaster cash grab plaguing the industry. With high-profile remakes like The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and Silent Hill 2 commanding full retail prices regardless of previous ownership, Relic's customer-friendly pricing demonstrates genuine respect for their fanbase. The discount policy acknowledges that longtime supporters shouldn't be penalized for their loyalty when companies decide to update older titles.

Dawn of War originally launched in 2004 and established itself as the definitive Warhammer 40K gaming experience. Set in Games Workshop's grimdark universe where humanity fights endless wars against alien threats and chaos demons, the real-time strategy game captured the brutal atmosphere of the tabletop setting better than any adaptation before or since. Players command the Blood Ravens Space Marines through campaigns against Ork hordes, Eldar forces, and Chaos Space Marines in visceral battles that emphasize close combat over traditional base-building.

The game's three expansions, Winter Assault, Dark Crusade, and Soulstorm, added beloved factions like the Imperial Guard, Necrons, and Sisters of Battle while introducing non-linear campaign modes that let players conquer entire planets with their chosen army. Dark Crusade in particular is considered a masterpiece of strategy gaming, offering multiple victory conditions and meaningful faction differences that encouraged repeated playthroughs.

Warhammer 40K fans consistently rank Dawn of War among the greatest games ever made in the franchise. Its combination of authentic atmosphere, tactical depth, and spectacular unit animations created an experience that felt like commanding actual Space Marine chapters rather than generic sci-fi soldiers. The game's modding community has kept it alive for two decades, creating everything from new factions to total conversion mods that expand the 40K universe.

The Definitive Edition promises improvements for modern hardware, including 4K resolution support, upscaled textures at four times their original resolution, enhanced lighting and shadows, and upgraded unit reflections. The transition to 64-bit architecture will better support the thriving modding community while maintaining full compatibility with existing modifications. These changes represent genuine technical improvements that will make the game more accessible to contemporary audiences.

Relic also released a 4K enhanced version of Dawn of War's iconic opening cinematic, showcasing Blood Ravens Space Marines battling an Ork invasion. While some fans criticized the replacement of a memorable Space Marine scream with a different voiceover, Relic acknowledged the feedback and hinted at potential solutions for "OG roar enjoyers."

The remaster arrives at a time when Warhammer 40K gaming has experienced mixed results. Space Marine 2 recently added its long-awaited Siege mode update to positive reception, but the original Space Marine remaster launched with so many technical problems that Sega began offering refunds. Dawn of War's careful development approach and fan-friendly pricing suggest Relic learned from these industry missteps.

This pricing model should become the standard for remasters of beloved classics. When companies invest in updating older games, rewarding existing customers creates goodwill and encourages future purchases. The gaming industry's tendency to treat remasters as entirely new products alienates the very fans who made the originals successful in the first place.

