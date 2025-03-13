A PowerPoint shared at the GAMA Expo (Game Manufacturer’s Association) revealed the that Warhammer 40,000 remained the top-selling miniatures game of Fall 2024 in American gaming stores.

The GAMA Expo is mired in controversy with problems with the organization targeting conservative game designers and retail networks over the last several years, while its participants have been caught in Discord servers hyperventilating about feeling unsafe in Trump’s America. However, the conference went on as scheduled this year with a major surprise in a presentation regarding retail sales.

Warhammer 40,000 is considered to be the top of the miniatures gaming market, but controversies abounded last year as well with its new edition making changes to the lore that upset a good number of players. Combined with rising prices of their models, players thought this may have taken a toll on Games Workshop and their control of the market, but it seems the God-Emperor still reigns supreme.

The Top 10 reported sales in American game stores went as follows.

10. Warmachine. Steamforged Games acquired Warmachine from the Iron Kingdoms brand from Privateer Press, transitioning to this new company. New starter sets last year contributed to this game making it into the top 10.

9. Song Of Ice And Fire – While at the tail end of its popularity for the George R.R. Martin themed miniature game, there are still new releases from CMON, with fans still collecting. The system is said to be a pretty fun one, though it’s a surprise it still remains on the list.

8. Bones. Reaper Miniatures fulfilled their Bones 6 crowdfund and pushed out a bunch of new miniatures last year to get them onto this list. Those fulfilled Kickstarters get retailer packages sent to stores, which would come out for the general public after that launch.

7. Halo Flashpoint. This game is popular among gamers who love the Halo video games. It came out last year after two years of hype about the product. The game is said to have very good mechanics and be a good adaptation of the Halo property, doing better than recent video games in such regard.

6. Marvel Crisis Protocol. While this game has been out for a while, it’s one of the games that gets a lot of collectability as Marvel fans love to paint these detailed miniatures. A new starter box for a second edition came out and the company cranks out releases extremely quickly to keep this in the top ten.

5. Heroscape. This is a classic game redone and rereleased. It’s a family-friendly game with simple rules people can play with their kids, and offers a lot of nostalgia bait. Giant sets were released and consumers gobbled them up in 2024.

4. Warhammer: Age of Sigmar. As no surprise, Warhammer Fantasy made it into the top five, though one might have expected to find this game to be higher, perhaps at number two or one.

3. Nolzur’s Marvelous Miniatures. This WizKids product produces Dungeons & Dragons miniatures, a huge brand in and of itself, but with a new core edition coming out of D&D, even with the sales slump of that game, people might have stocked up on new miniature products to place this high on the list.

2. Battletech. This one is surprising that it’s so high on the list. However, Battletech finally released their long-delayed Kickstarter set, which showed up in stores. Battletech’s price-to-play comparison to Warhammer 40K makes it a lot easier as an entry point for gamers as well, and the brand recognition has lasted even through a lot of its current turmoil.

1. Warhammer 40,000. The God-Emperor of all miniatures games, with its new edition and box sets releasing at a break-neck pace through 2024, the juggernaut of gaming continued its spot at #1.

